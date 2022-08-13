SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
“So far we’ve had three cases, who were exposed out of the province,” said Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab.
“We think the situation has changed now, in the last week. Where we have had evidence of exposures happening in Saskatchewan, in many cases happening through anonymous sexual contacts with people who have been coming into the province.”
Shahab noted that the exposures were happening almost exclusively to those in the gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community.
“We think now that there is a higher risk that we may see ongoing transmission within Saskatchewan … particularly in this community.”
Shahab noted that these trends were similar to what is being seen across Canada. He urged those in Saskatchewan at risk not to hesitate and reach out.
“If you belong to the gbMSM community it’s really important that at the first sign of illness you do contact the Healthline (811) for advice and seek testing and isolate till the diagnosis is made.”
INCREASED ELIGIBILITY FOR VACCINES
The SHA announced that Monkeypox vaccine requirements would be expanded to both post and pre exposure, following the alert.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has set aside 99,000 doses of the vaccine, with 50,000 doses being given to provinces so far, according to Shahab.
Those eligible for vaccinations include select high-risk contacts 18 years and older who are identified ideally within 4 days and up to 14 days after an exposure. Those who are at a high risk of exposure are also eligible. The SHA’s criteria includes:
- Are transgender or self-identify as two spirit, bisexual, gay or men who have sex with men (MSM)
And one or more of the following:
- Have had a recent sexually transmitted infection (in the past six months);
- Report having had two or more sexual partners in the past six months;
- Had (in the past six months) or plan to have sexual contact involving an exchange of money or other goods for sexual services;
- Report having had (in the past six months) or planning to have sexual contact at an event or social gathering where there is MSM-themed sexual activity (sauna, bath house, club);
- Have had (in the past six months) or plan to have sexual contact with an anonymous partner (at an event or via a hook-up app);
- Planning to travel in the next three months to an area in Canada or internationally currently reporting monkeypox cases;
OR
- Individuals 18 years and older who work or volunteer at an event or social gathering where there is MSM themed sexual activity (sauna, bath house, club).
The SHA has outlined how to properly isolate and protect others while contagious with Monkeypox on its website.
Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that causes fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and lethargy, followed by the development of a rash over a person’s body. The disease is not easily spread from person to person according to the SHA. Monkeypox is spread through:
- Close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.
- Touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease.
- Exposure to contaminated objects such as bed linens or clothing.
There are currently around 30,000 Monkeypox cases globally, with approximately 1,000 of those occurring in Canada.
Saskatchewan’s current criteria for vaccination and its overall approach has been informed by other provincial responses such as in Ontario and Quebec, according to Shahab.
“We really hope that by this approach in Saskatchewan we can try to avert a quick or high surge of cases and also prevent further transmission.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canadian Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCan.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'
The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a 'preplanned' crime, as the renowned author of 'The Satanic Verses' remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
Average rent up more than 10% in July from previous year, report says
Average rent in Canada for all properties rose more than 10 per cent year-over-year in July, according to a recent nationwide analysis of listings on Rentals.ca.
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack
Canadian writers, publishers and literary figures doubled down on the right to freedom of thought and expression on Saturday, one day after an attack on award-winning author Salman Rushdie that left him hospitalized and on a ventilator.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
140 lightning-caused wildfires detected in B.C. over last 3 days, service says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
Saskatoon
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Committee set to discuss changing city's first Michif-named street
City administration is looking to rename a new Saskatoon street after the word was revealed to have different meanings.
-
Here’s how to create an app in Saskatchewan
You don’t need to know how to code to create your own app in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Salter, Carlton, Hargrave to be closed for construction: City
The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of some upcoming road closures due to construction.
-
-
BIZ optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtown despite survey showing declining perceptions
A new survey says nearly half of Canadians think their downtown has declined in the last year, but Winnipeg's downtown advocates say they are optimistic about its future, and are working hard to make downtown a safe space for everyone.
Calgary
-
1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary
Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.
-
Residents escape Wildwood home struck by lightning during Friday storm
Friday night's thunderstorm had Calgarians in every corner of the city watching the skies, but it was too close for comfort for one family in Wildwood.
-
Calgary Carifest honours Caribbean culture as thousands gather to celebrate
A couple thousand Calgarians wore colourful costumes, played traditional music and danced for hours in the downtown streets Saturday morning to celebrate Caribbean culture.
Edmonton
-
Chinatown community patrols document vandalism, help area businesses to build sense of safety
A group of volunteers is regularly conducting community patrols in Chinatown to help document vandalism and make the area a safer space for area businesses and residents.
-
'It's about all of our futures': Wet'suwet'en chiefs bring pipeline protest to Edmonton
Hereditary chiefs from Wet’suwet’en were in Edmonton on Saturday to bring attention to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built on their traditional lands near Smithers, B.C.
-
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Toronto
-
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
-
Police fatally shoot man after woman stabbed at Scarborough home; SIU called in
Toronto police say officers have shot a man after a woman was stabbed inside a Scarborough residence on Saturday afternoon.
-
Brampton teen arrested in connection with murder of Toronto rapper Houdini in May 2020
A Brampton teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a well-known Toronto rapper who was gunned down in the city’s Entertainment District over two years ago.
Ottawa
-
Queensway shutdown slows traffic across the city of Ottawa
Commuters face slowdowns on several roads in Ottawa this weekend, as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge.
-
The cost to rent an apartment in these two Ottawa neighbourhoods decreased this summer
As rents continue to rise for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer, a new report shows rents are decreasing in the Ottawa neighbourhoods of Nepean and Gloucester.
-
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
Vancouver
-
140 lightning-caused wildfires detected in B.C. over last 3 days, service says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
-
Man charged in apparently random attack on Chinatown security guard: VPD
A man has been charged with the assault of a "beloved Chinatown security guard" on Friday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Police identify victim, say targeted shooting in Maple Ridge related to drugs, but not gangs
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday in hopes of identifying further "witnesses and associates" of the victim.
Montreal
-
Pull on your cowboy boots: Montreal's first-ever Lasso Fest kicks off
The distinct twang of country music is rining throughout the air of Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend as Quebecer group the Mountain Daisies kicked off the Lasso Montreal country music festival Friday night.
-
Montreal police investigating suspicious fire in an affluent DDO residential area
Montreal police have opened an investigation into a suspicious fire that occurred in an affluent residential area in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on Montreal's West Island.
-
Quebec Liberal youth wing want Bill 96's CEGEP requirement to be optional
"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's a bit shocking': Video of legal old-growth harvesting draws frustration on Vancouver Island
As the B.C. government promises deferrals of old-growth logging and protesters push for the end of the practice entirely, videos recently recorded on northern Vancouver Island put the old-growth fight into perspective for the man who shot them.
-
B.C. seniors keep love alive with romantic rides on wheelchair
Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Peter takes Janice for romantic rides on his wheelchair. They travel along the city's bike lanes and waterfront paths, with her sitting sideways across his lap.
-
Victoria police investigating 'sudden death' downtown
Police in Victoria are investigating what they call a "sudden death" in the city Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's first confirmed case of Monkeypox not travel-related
At this time, the Monkeypox vaccine is not widely available to the public.
-
Parent of child with rare form of epilepsy distressed over N.S. ER closures
Hayes lives close to the hospital in Yarmouth, but she says that twice in the past month, her son has been taken by ambulance to the emergency room there, only to be left waiting.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Police investigating suspicious death in the city
One woman is dead in what police will only call a suspicious death in the city.
-
Average rent up more than 10% in July from previous year, report says
Average rent in Canada for all properties rose more than 10 per cent year-over-year in July, according to a recent nationwide analysis of listings on Rentals.ca.
-
Major search on for boy, 9, missing from family camping trip
Ontario Provincial Police have begun intense search efforts to locate a missing nine-year-old boy.
Kitchener
-
Speed limit brought down to 40 km/h in several Kitchener neighbourhoods
Those driving through a neighbourhood in Kitchener may want to double check the speed limit.
-
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 67 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.
-
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.