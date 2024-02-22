'Significant' drug bust leads to one of Regina's largest fentanyl seizures to date: police

REGINA
    A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.

    Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) drug unit, as well as tactical support officers executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Drive on Feb. 16, according to a release from RPS.

    Nine kilograms of fentanyl, .5 kilograms of carfentanil, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, $21,191 in cash, two firearms, and one baton were seized following the search.

    Two men and a woman were arrested and are facing dozens of charges between them.

    Police said one of the men was carrying a loaded handgun at the time of arrest.

    Police said the nine kilograms is one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by RPS, and said it’s significant as extremely small quantities of the drug can be lethal.

    A 43-year-old man is facing 13 charges, a 34-year-old man is facing seven charges, and a 30-year-old woman is facing seven charges.

    All three people are charged with possession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm, among other drug and firearm related charges.

    They all made their first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

