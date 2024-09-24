'Significant' RCMP presence reported on Fishing Lake First Nation, STARS called to area

Saskatchewan RCMP remain at the scene of a "police incident" on Fishing Lake First Nation after it announced officers were in the area searching for a suspect wanted in a long list of armed robberies.

At 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Saskatchewan RCMP announced via news release that the police incident had ended and that there is “no further risk to the public.”

The service said there remains a significant police presence on the first nation and advised the public to stay away from the area where officers are located.

Saskatchewan RCMP were in the area to locate Joseph "Joey" Desjarlais, 34, who is wanted in relation to several robberies in Wadena, Melfort and Yorkton over the past month.

RCMP did not disclose if Desjarlais was taken into custody.

According to Stars Air Ambulance, STAR-9 was dispatched just after 2 p.m. for a scene call emergency in the area of Fishing Lake First Nation.

However, the air ambulance was "stood down" prior to arriving at the scene as it was "not medically required."

It is not confirmed if the STARS deployment is related to the RCMP presence.

Saskatchewan RCMP says it is working to provide more details surrounding its police operation in the area.

According to RCMP, the first incident involving Desjarlais was reported on Sept. 8. Wadena RCMP responded to a reported robbery of a local business just before midnight.

RCMP say the suspect approached an employee with an apparent firearm and stole merchandise. A little more than an hour later, the same suspect was involved in a break-in at a business in Foam Lake.

Desjarlais was identified as the suspect and charged with four counts.

On Sept. 16, RCMP say Desjarlais was involved an armed robbery at a rural home outside of Spalding, Sask.

According to police, two men entered the home with guns and masks and threatened two people inside the home. The suspects stole two firearms and electronics from the home before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident.

RCMP responded and discovered the suspect vehicle on Fishing Lake First Nation – later discovering the vehicle was stolen out of Humboldt, Sask.

Officers arrested the driver, a 23-year-old man from Spalding, and charged him with three counts of possession property obtained by crime and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Desjarlais was charged with 10 additional counts for his alleged role in the robbery. They included robbery and weapons related charges.

The third robbery occurred on Sept. 22 around 2:05 a.m. at a business on Smith Street in Yorkton. Police learned that a man entered the business, threatened an employee with a gun and then sole cash, cigarettes and the keys to the employee’s vehicle.

The suspect then fled in that vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

As a result of a continued investigation, Desjarlais was charged with six additional counts, including theft of a motor vehicle and weapons charges.

In total, Desjarlais faces 20 charges relating to the robberies and break-in.

Fishing Lake First Nation is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.