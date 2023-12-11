SJHL coach, player both suspended following Saturday night game in Nipawin

Estevan Bruins head coach, Jason Tatarnic, has been suspended indefinitely for actions during the team’s latest game against the Nipawin Hawks.

On its website over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and Hockey Saskatchewan announced that Tatarnic would be suspended indefinitely for a gross misconduct penalty assessed at the 11:45 mark of the third period during the team’s Dec. 9 game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Tatarnic has served as head coach and general manager of the team since the 2020-2021 season.

Prior to his time in Estevan, he led the Chilliwack Chiefs to a national championship in 2017-2018.

Tatarnic also served as the head coach for Team Atlantic at the World U-17 Championships.

Along with Tatarnic, the league also handed down a suspension of Nipawin Hawks forward Chase Visser for “maltreatment.”

The Bruins would take Saturday’s matchup in Nipawin 4-3 – following a shootout that saw Ilia Chmelvski score the game-winner.

The Bruins will be back in action on Dec. 13 when they will take on the Yorkton Terriers at Estevan’s Infinity Place.