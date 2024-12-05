SJHL loses league points leader to BCHL's Brooks Bandits

Caden Drury, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's (SJHL) points leader, is signing with the Brooks Bandits of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), the team announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old centre from Carrot River, Sask. played 25 games for the SJHL’s Melville Millionaires this season, racking up 15 goals and 22 assists for a league-leading 37 points as of his exit.

Drury had spent three seasons in Melville prior to his move to Brooks and is expected to be available in time for the Bandits’ next game on Friday. His last game as a Millionaire was Tuesday night at home against the Battlefords North Stars.

"The Bandits welcome Caden and the Drury family to Brooks," the Bandits said in a press release.

Brooks, along with four other Alberta teams, joined the independent BCHL in early 2024. The league operates outside the umbrella of the Canadian Junior Hockey League, and by extension, Hockey Canada.

At the time of his departure, Drury led the Millionaires in goals, assists, and points.

It comes as the Millionaires fight to break a tie for first place in the SJHL’s Viterra Division with the Yorkton Terriers.