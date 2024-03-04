Snowfall in southern Sask. not record breaking, according to Environment Canada

Snow blowers and shovels were a common sight on Monday, as cleanup continued following a snow storm which impacted much of Saskatchewan.

Many areas in southern Sask. saw 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, while other regions received up to 20 centimetres.

Saskatchewan’s southwest received the least amount of snow.

Jesse Wagar, a Meteorologist for Environment Climate Change Canada, says March is regularly a snow filled month for Saskatchewan – adding that the snow reported for southern Saskatchewan was within normal limits.

However, snowfall totals being gathered in the Saskatoon and around the Battlefords are irregular.

“Outside of the hardest hit areas, it won’t be record breaking snowfall, but certainly near Saskatoon it likely will be,” Wagar told CTV News.

Over the weekend, heavy snowfall caused issues for those traveling on the province’s highways.

For a period of several hours, poor visibility closed a large span of Highway east of Regina.

David Horth, a spokesperson for Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways, told CTV News that sometimes there’s nothing to do except sit out and wait for the storm to pass.

“We have a fleet of about 300 snow plows and we’re prepared to go all the time. Our people are very good at what they do, but when the storm is really going, we can’t keep up,” he said.

Horth added after a storm is done, the fleet aims to get roads back in order within six to 12 hours.

The City of Regina also has units which clear roads and sidewalks. However, when a storm sets in the city has said those using Regina transit should expect delays.

The city also advises drivers to stick to the main roads.

“Plan your route if you have to head out. Stay away from open places and those perimeter roads that are prone to drifting,” explained Tyler Bien, the city’s manager of roadway operations.

While the snowfall may be over, Environment Canada has warned there is a cold mass bringing in frigid temperatures for the next few days.

The weather service advise residents to dress for the weather and to pack an emergency kit if their plans involve heading onto the highways.