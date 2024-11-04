Snowfall warning in place for parts of southwestern Sask.

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.

Included in the warning is the town of Maple Creek, RM of Maple Creek and Cypress Hills Provincial Park.

ECCC says wind gusts will also reach 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, creating poor visibility and blowing snow.

According to ECCC, most regions in the area will see between two and five centimetres, but upslope northerly winds over the Cypress Hills will result in enhanced snowfall accumulations approaching 15 centimetres by Tuesday evening.

The snow and wind is expected to taper off Tuesday night, ECCC says.

There are no watches or warnings for the Regina area Monday morning, but snow is also in the forecast for the Queen City on Tuesday night with a risk of freezing rain earlier in the day.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.