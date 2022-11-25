Sold-out crowd will greet Connor Bedard for homecoming game against Giants
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard will play in front of a sold-out crowd at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night, in what will likely be the only time in his Western Hockey League (WHL) career he faces his hometown team the Vancouver Giants.
Bedard continues to lead the WHL in goals (19), assists (29) and points (48) in 22 games played so far this season and is on a 21 game points streak.
The North Vancouver product will return to the Langley Events Centre in two months for the CHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 25.
The Pats meanwhile are in the midst of a season long 10 game road swing.
Their next home game is not until Dec. 10 when they host Calgary.
