'Something we've never experienced': Regina Humane Society dealing with large number of puppies, asking for help

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is asking for help as it deals with a large number of puppies currently in its care.

In a news release, RHS says the large number of puppies is stretching the society’s resources and space, making community support critical.

“We currently have 43 puppies in care and expect several more in the coming days. It’s something we’ve never experienced before,” RHS’s director of marketing and public relations Bill Thorn said in the release.

RHS says it has reduced its adoption fees for all puppies to $75.

“Each adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, tattoo and a post adoption veterinary exam, saving the adopter well over $800,” RHS said.

All of the animals can be seen on the Regina Humane Society’s website or in person at the centre on 4900 Parliament Avenue from Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“Each of these little ones deserves a warm, safe, and loving home, and we hope the community will open their hearts to help make that happen,” Thorn said.