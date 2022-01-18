Southern Sask. highways reopened as winter storm continues

Highways surrounding Regina and Moose Jaw have reopened after being closed for several hours on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said Highway 1 has been reopened, as of 10:30 a.m. Closures on most other southern Saskatchewan highways have also ended, including Highway 6, 11 and 33 near Regina.

Weather continues to cause poor road conditions and travel is not recommended, according to the Highway Hotline.

Check the Highway Hotline for up to date road conditions and closures.