Stabbing on 23rd Avenue leaves 1 man injured, 1 arrested

One man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Regina’s south end late last week.

On June 21 around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue for the report of a weapons offence.

Information provided to police suggested a man had been stabbed with a knife outside a home in the area, according to a news release.

After police arrived, an investigation determined that a fight had broken out outside of a home and that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the legs.

The victim was transported to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was found inside the home and arrested without incident.

A 22-year-old Regina man faces the charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday.