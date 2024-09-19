'Statistics have not changed': Regina's YWCA hosts 8th annual 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes' event

The rain didn’t put a damper on YWCA Regina’s annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event Thursday.

"We pivoted very quickly at this year's event and moved things indoors. This is our eighth walk a mile in their shoes event. And we're really excited this year to welcome everyone into our new building." YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said.

Similar events are held across the country to raise funds and awareness around domestic violence and sexual assault. Funds from this particular event all go towards Regina's Isabel Johnson Shelter.

"It's an event where people can get together and put a team together. They can talk about why they're walking and talk about some of their experiences, but also around the issue of domestic violence in our province." Coomber-Bendtsen said.

Domestic violence is a particularly topical issue in Saskatchewan, as the province continues to see the highest numbers in terms of domestic violence statistics in Canada.

"I've been the CEO of the YWCA for 10 years and those statistics have not changed despite a lot of effort and a lot of funding that has gone into our programs,” Coomber-Bendtsen said. “So I think the awareness around what domestic violence looks like in our community, the understanding and prevalence of it is still something that's very relevant to talk about."

The rain stopped just in time for participants to walk around the Kikaskihtânaw Centre, which will soon be the new home of the YWCA.

This year's walk saw over 260 participants and raised over $60,000 prior to the walk starting.

"We're hopeful that this continued work and it had because see that not only our organization does our partner organizations and then everyone who's here today walking, do what really make a difference." Coomber-Bendtsen said.