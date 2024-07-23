STF and province choose binding arbitration panel nominees, dates to be confirmed soon

The nominees for a binding arbitration panel between Saskatchewan teachers and the province have been chosen, with a date to be confirmed shortly.

According to a news release from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) on Tuesday, Dawn Harkness, a retired Saskatoon Public Schools teacher and principal, was chosen as the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee’s (TBC) nominee.

Both sides agreed to nominate Daniel Ish, a former University of Saskatchewan law professor and dean of the College of Law, as arbitrator.

The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee’s (GTBC) nominee for the panel is Greg Chatlain, former director of education for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

In June, the STF agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which put an end to ‘work to rule’ job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out for more than a year.

Binding arbitration includes a neutral third party joining negotiations and listening to proposals from both sides before making a decision on the best path forward to end the contract stalemate.

The GTBC and the TBC will be able to submit written proposals and make presentations during the arbitration hearing. The arbitrator’s decision will be delivered through a legally binding report following the process.

After declaring an impasse, teachers across Saskatchewan began “work to rule” job sanctions on June 10.

On June 12, the STF said they were consulting with its members on paths forward for negotiation, which included binding arbitration to resolve issues of class size complexity and wages.

A vote held on May 29 and 30 brought out 88 per cent of STF members. The agreement, which was endorsed by STF leadership, was ultimately rejected by 55 per cent of those who voted.

Initial bargaining between the province and STF began in May of 2023, with teachers’ last contract expiring in August of 2023.

- With files from David Prisciak and Drew Postey