Strasbourg man charged after alleged sexual offences involving a minor: RCMP
A man from the town of Strasbourg is facing several charges after allegedly committing sexual offences involving a minor.
The investigation began on Sept. 16 after Southey RCMP received a report of suspicious activity at a home in the town of Strasbourg, Sask.
A search warrant was executed at the home and a number of devices were seized, according to an RCMP news release.
An investigation by police determined that messages of a sexual nature had been exchanged between a man and someone under the age of 16.
As a result, the 46-year-old man from Strasbourg was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with child luring, invitation to sexual touching, arranging a sexual offence against a child and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.
“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the accused to help protect the identity of the youth victim(s),” the release read.
The accused was taken into custody and will appear in provincial court in Regina on Sept. 25.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), the Saskatchewan RCMP Digital Forensics Services Unit as well as other sections assisted with the investigation.
Strasbourg is located approximately 83 kilometres north of Regina.
