REGINA -- Saskatchewan politicians, including the Premier and leader of the opposition, shared their thoughts on the Prime Ministers newly announced cabinet.

Premier Scott Moe extended his congratulation to the new ministers who received appointments, and expressed his interest in working alongside them in the future.

“For example Chrystia Freeland is the Intergovernmental Affairs Minister but also Deputy Prime Minister, I hope [this is] a signal.” Moe said. “I have worked with Minister Freeland in her previous portfolio of Foreign Affairs, and we had a fairly strong working relationship on a number of different files, most notably the USMCA agreement or the update to NAFTA.”

Moe said he wanted to specifically congratulate the Deputy Prime Minster on her appointment, and said the USMCA agreement was a display of the success governments can strike when they work together.

“In this province it is not about who is sitting around the table, it’s about the decisions that they make,” Moe said.

Former cabinet minister Jim Carr, who represents a Winnipeg riding, has been named as Trudeau's "special representative" for the Prairies. The premier mentioned that Carr as well as Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, are both undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I give them both my thoughts and my support as they struggle through some health challenges,” he said. “We’ll be engaging at the appropriate levels with Mister Carr.”

Opposition leader Ryan Meili said it’s important for the new ministers to make connections with Western Canada.

“It’s an unusual thing that that’s required,” Meili said of the new position of representative for the Prairies. “We’ll have to see what that looks like. We’ll continue to engage as much as we can on trying to advocate to the Prime Minister … on behalf of the Prairie people.”

He mentioned he plans to continue to advocate for rebates for producers who are sending money trying to dry their products.