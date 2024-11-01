Students at First Nations University of Canada hosts Halloween event to foster community

Food and costumes were a common sight on the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) campus as the institution held their annual Halloween celebration on Thursday.

University students are currently in the middle of their semester and FNUniv prides itself on regularly hosting events for students to have fun and keep positive attitudes.

“We try to do this so that we can bring more people together and to foster a community, to have fun as a group because school is stressful,” said Sheila Acoose, from the FNUniv Social Committee.

Events like the Halloween celebration allow the students and staff to intermingle and create a positive environment.

One of the main attractions for the event was a chili cook off, a contest which periodically happens at the school.

“We share the food, we share the fun. We invite everybody and everyone to come and help us celebrate,” Acoose explained.

Acoose added Halloween is a perfect time to get together with friends and have a good time.

“Go out and have fun. We don’t get any younger. We’re all growing older, live your life to the fullest and have fun,” she said.