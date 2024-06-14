Students from Treaty 4 schools take part in Walk of Honour to celebrate graduation

Grade 12 students from across Treaty 4 Territory took part in the third annual Walk of Honour this week.

The eight kilometre trek began in the village of Lebret, eventually ending at the Treaty Four Governance Centre near Fort Qu’Appelle.

The walk is not only a time to celebrate the completion of high school, but also a time to remember the student’s ancestors and the hardships they faced in the past.

Vera Tourangeau, the original organizer of the walk, said she hopes the students leave high school with an understanding of who they are and where they come from.

“The heartbeat is in us and we’re strong, the blood of our beautiful nations flows through us. If they only knew that, nothing would stop them,” she said.

Grade 12 students from across Treaty 4 Territory took part in an eight kilometre Walk of Honour. (Mick Favel / CTV News)The walk allowed the students to ponder on their education journey and the many experiences along the way.

“I had my ups and downs, sometimes I didn’t want to go to school, sometimes school kept me busy. Knowing this is my last year, I kind of wish I had a little more fun,” said Quinton Delmorme, a Grade 12 student from Cowessess First Nation.

Bailey Three Suns, a Grade 12 student from Fishing Lake First Nation offered positivity to other students nearing the end of high school.

“No matter what the challenges are, ‘cause it is hard to go to school, just keep going. Because who is going to stop you except yourself?” she said.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation will be planning the walk for 2025. Organizers hope next, time the weather cooperates and more nations come out.