Students head to 'new' classrooms after water main break at McLurg Elementary School

Students attending McLurg Elementary School were sent to various schools in northwest Regina on Tuesday after a water main break forced the school to close on Monday.

Five elementary schools in the area took on students as they made their return to the classroom.

Some parents shared their concerns with the displacement of their children.

“It's definitely caused some anxiety for my little man, he is in Grade 1. He's never taken the bus before so this was definitely a quick adjustment we had to work with,” said Danielle Thomson. “So we're just kind of rolling with it”.

Other parents said it is an adjustment from their normal schedule.

“My kids are a little anxious about the thought of going to a different school and suddenly being thrusted into new teachers and everything else,” Aaron Field said. “So in that respect, they're a little nervous but I think after the next day or so, they should be right into it.”

Despite the frantic plan, parents are thankful the school board was able to coordinate efficiently.

“The water main break, you never know how long it's actually going to be [or] what extensive damage there's going to be [or] what kind of cleanup is going to take,” Field said. “So to actually get the kids moving into more classes and another place that they can actually be learning is excellent.”

Around three to four feet of water filled the basement of the school and the cause of the break is still unknown.

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday continuing to clean up.

The school board thanked parents and administrative teams for their understanding of the situation.

“Extremely grateful of the administrators, staff and other individuals at the receiving temporary schools for opening up their classroom space and allowing our staff and our students to go,” said Terry Lazarou, supervisor of communications for Regina Public Schools.

Classes resume April 17 following the Easter long weekend and April break.

The school board is hoping students will be back at Mclurg Elementary School by then.