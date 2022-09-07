Subject of Sask. manhunt dead from self-inflicted injuries
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has died from self-inflicted injuries, according to an Associated Press source.
Myles Sanderson was taken into custody by RCMP Wednesday afternoon. He was subsequently transported by ambulance, according to an officer on scene.
RCMP is expected to provide an update at 7:30 CST. CTV News will stream the news conference live. It can be viewed using the player above.
Sanderson was located near Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning. Rosthern is located 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, the province's largest city.
An ambulance from Rosthern, along with a handful of police officers, was seen at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Sanderson was located following a warning issued Wednesday afternoon saying a person reportedly armed with a knife was spotted in Wakaw, Saskatchewan. RCMP believed the sighting was related to the fatal stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
The person was believed to be travelling in a stolen white 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.
A confirmed video shared on social media shortly after the arrest showed a white truck in a ditch on Highway 11, surrounded by RCMP cruisers with a helicopter flying overhead.
After arriving on scene, CTV News observed around a dozen police vehicles concentrated in the southbound lane of the highway with traffic being diverted.
Dallas Hanson is one of the many motorists who drove past the scene.
"It looks like they got all the forces out to get him, it's tragic what happened," Hanson said while speaking to CTV News on the side of the highway.
"I feel so bad for the family and friends, but I'm just glad they caught him."
Wakaw is located roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the First Nation where all but one of the stabbings occurred. A 77-year-old man was killed in Weldon, Sask., a small village about 30 kilometres away from James Smith Cree Nation.
Eleven people have died and 19 have been injured as a result of the stabbing spree which occurred on Sunday, according to police.
Sanderson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter. Police expected to lay more charges as the investigation continues.
Police orginally also sought Sanderson's brother Damien in connection with the stabbings. However, he was found dead in a grassy area of James Smith Cree Nation on Monday.
Police say Damien's injuries did not appear self-inflicted.
While at large, Sanderson was considered to be armed and dangerous. RCMP believed Sanderson may have been injured.
In the days since the attacks, the full scope of the tragedy has slowly started to take shape.
During a sombre news conference on Tuesday, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost two loved ones in the tragic stabbing attacks.
"We've shed a lot of tears in the last couple of days," Mark Arcand said while breaking up at a Saskatoon Tribal Council news conference.
"We're hurt, we're broken, but we're not defeated."
Arcand said his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and nephew Gregory Burns, 28, were among those fatally stabbed. He said Bonnie's two young foster children witnessed the tragedy.
"One of the young boys was hiding behind a highchair watching everything unfold," Arcand said.
Sanderson was thought to potentially be hiding in Regina, following information considered credible by police which placed the black Nissan Rogue he was suspected to be driving in the city around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Tuesday night, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray revealed that police no longer believed that he was in the city.
"We've received information that is leading us to believe [Sanderson] may no longer be in this community," Bray said.
"As a result, investigations continue. And although we don't know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only within the city of Regina but expanded into the province as well," he said.
Bray's comments came the same day as a false alarm involving a possible sighting of Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
Earlier Tuesday, RCMP issued an update to its dangerous persons alert which said investigators had received reports of a possible sighting in the community.
Residents were instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place while additional Mounties descended on the community — which has already seen a heavy police presence as investigators work to process more than a dozen crime scenes.
"Normally we would probably take a little extra time to determine the reliability of that information — but based on the fact that there were multiple calls, and what we're currently dealing with and the carnage that Myles Sanderson has already inflicted on that community, we took the action of issuing another dangerous person alert," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told CTV News.
The intensive search for Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien began Sunday after reports of multiple stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. began pouring into police.
While some of the attacks appeared targeted, others seemed to be random, according to RCMP.
The dangerous persons alert issued Sunday morning in response to the attacks was later expanded from Saskatchewan to cover Alberta and Manitoba as well. The Alberta alert was cancelled Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said out of 17 individuals admitted with injuries related to the stabbing, 10 still remain in hospital.
"Two patients are in critical condition, eight are in stable condition and, since Sunday, seven individuals have been discharged.," an SHA statement said.
Sunday morning, the SHA moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.
A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.
With files from Carla Shynkaruk and Tyler Barrow.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt dead from self-inflicted injuries
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He was subsequently transported by ambulance, according to an officer on scene.
