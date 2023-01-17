Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina

Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.

The cancellations, due to “extenuating circumstances,” are effective Feb. 4, 2023.

“This impacts weekly flights from Regina to Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, with the exception of Sunday departures to Puerto Vallarta starting on February 5th,” Sunwing confirmed in an emailed statement.

Some Family Day weekend departures are also exempt, including flights to Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 17, Mazatlán on Feb. 17, and Cancun on Feb. 18 and 20. Those flights will operate as planned.

Sunwing is offering customers the ability to transfer their vacation packages to same-day departures from Winnipeg, Saskatoon or other Canadian airports at their original pricing, pending availability.

Customers can also opt to cancel their vacations for a full refund, if preferred.

"We sincerely apologize to our valued customers and airport partner in Regina for the inconvenience and disruption,” Sunwing said.

“Following the preliminary cancellations in January, the difficult decision to cancel more of our winter program was necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers in Regina expect and deserve when travelling with Sunwing.”

The airline said it hopes to re-establish a full program for flights out of Regina for the 2023-24 season.

If you are currently booked with Sunwing, please contact them directly or your travel provider. — YQR - Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR) January 17, 2023

