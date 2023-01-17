Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener