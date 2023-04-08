'Support the cause': Restored Dodge Charger to be auctioned off in support of cancer research in Sask.

A fundraising group, which includes former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity by restoring and auctioning off classic cars.

In 2022, the proceeds of the fundraiser went to STARS air ambulance. This year, a 1970 Dodge Charger has been restored to raise money for cancer research in Saskatchewan.

“It's appraised at $185,000. It's quite a nice resto-mod charger 70 charger with all modern running gear, high horsepower, handling package brakes, suspension and all the rest of it,” Greg Ottenbreit, Sask. MLA and representative of Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cuts for Cancer, told CTV News.

“So it's quite a significant car. Very classic looking, but all brand new underneath.”

The Hemi orange Charger was unveiled at the 61st annual Draggins Car Show in Saskatoon over the weekend.

The Charger will eventually be awarded through a lottery draw.

According to Ottenbriet, those in Saskatchewan are assured to receive the classic muscle icon.

“It is available only to Saskatchewan residents, so we believe the car will stay in the province and will go to the very worthy recipient, supporting the cause,” he explained.

The auction marks the fourth project facilitated by Wall and a group of sponsors.

Other vehicles have included a replica Shelby Mustang and a classic Ford F-150 half ton.

Nora Yeates, a spokesperson for the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, said the organization was pleased to be this year’s recipient of the proceeds.

“Oh my gosh, we are so excited and just so overwhelmed at the generosity of having a vehicle like this donated. It is unbelievable,” she said.

The Charger will be on the Saskatchewan car show circuit this summer, leading up to the auction draw in August.