Suspect in Moose Jaw home invasion faces additional charges

    The Moose Jaw Police Service crest can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    More charges have been laid in connection to a home invasion that saw a man shot and stabbed in Moose Jaw on Sept. 13.

    The 28-year-old accused was charged with possession of fentanyl, cocaine, property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

    On the night of Sept. 13, two suspects allegedly entered a home on the 1200 block of Irving Avenue and attacked a man with a shotgun and a knife.

    The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was stabbed multiple times, according to police. He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    The victim was known to the suspects, police said.

    On the day following the attack – Moose Jaw police executed a search warrant at the residence of the 28-year-old accused.

    In the home, officers discovered a large quantity of fentanyl and cocaine – which led to the new charges.

    Following the attack, Moose Jaw police searched for the second suspect – a 29-year-old man who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

    Officers found him on Sept. 17 at an east side home in the city.

    The second suspect faces several firearms-related charges on top of charges for the break-in and attempted murder already laid on the duo.

