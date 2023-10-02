Suspect in Moose Jaw home invasion faces additional charges

More charges have been laid in connection to a home invasion that saw a man shot and stabbed in Moose Jaw on Sept. 13.

The 28-year-old accused was charged with possession of fentanyl, cocaine, property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

On the night of Sept. 13, two suspects allegedly entered a home on the 1200 block of Irving Avenue and attacked a man with a shotgun and a knife.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was stabbed multiple times, according to police. He was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim was known to the suspects, police said.

On the day following the attack – Moose Jaw police executed a search warrant at the residence of the 28-year-old accused.

In the home, officers discovered a large quantity of fentanyl and cocaine – which led to the new charges.

Following the attack, Moose Jaw police searched for the second suspect – a 29-year-old man who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officers found him on Sept. 17 at an east side home in the city.

The second suspect faces several firearms-related charges on top of charges for the break-in and attempted murder already laid on the duo.