Suspect still at large following assault investigation in Yorkton: RCMP

Three suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large, following an assault in the city of Yorkton.

Officers were called to a business located on the 100th block of Broadway Street in the early hours of Sept. 5 for a report of a man being assaulted, according to a release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The man, who officers say was suffering from serious injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two boys and a man were arrested on Sept. 13 following an investigation.

The boys, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each charged with one count of robbery with a weapon and one count of aggravated assault.

One of the boys was also charged with disguise with intent.

Two men, aged 20 and 30, hailing from the Kamsack area, are each charged with robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The 30-year-old man appeared in court on Sept. 6 and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again on Sept. 23.

There is a warrant out for Derrick Brass, 20, who is described as five foot five, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say he is known to frequent the Kamsack area.

The investigation into the assault remains ongoing.