The Saskatchewan Stock Grower’s Association says the latest in a growing string of trade disputes between Canada and China is leaving beef producers with questions about the possible market reaction.

“Just creates a lot of uncertainty,” said Chad MacPherson, the general manager of the SSGA. “The Chinese market in 2018 was worth about a hundred million dollars in Canadian beef exports and Saskatchewan represents 30 per cent of our national herd.”

Chinese officials say the move comes after customs officer stopped a pork shipment with traces of a growth accelerator legal in Canada and the United States but banned in China.

China says the pork had forged export certificates and is questioning the Canadian meat supervision system.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the export permits were falsified and will be investigated, but there are some questions already being raised about the circumstances

Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale says once more is known about exactly what happened, the government will be able to be more definitive in the type of response.

“We know whether it’s on the plant side or the animal side that Canadian is the best and the cleanest and the strongest and the safest in the world,” Goodale said. “We take anything that detracts from that reputation very seriously.”

The suspension comes after China’s ban on Canadian plant crops like soybeans, canola and peas, and are all believed to be related to Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive.

In the meantime, the SSGA says they’re hopeful other markets will help balance out the loss of exports to China.

“We’re hopeful that we can find other markets and redirect that product and minimize the impact on Saskatchewan and Canadian beef producers,” MacPherson said.

MacPherson says he hopes to see this trade situation resolved sooner rather than later.

“We’re hopeful that the Government of Canada can sit down with the Government of China and get this resolved in a timely fashion,” “Hopefully they can address the concerns of the Chinese government.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes to meet with China’s president during the G20 meetings in Japan, but nothing has been confirmed.