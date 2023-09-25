'Switching it up': After 3 straight losses the Riders are looking to get back in win column
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not won a game since the Labour Day Classic and are currently on a three-game slide after their weekend loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
“When stuff like this happens you kind of fall back on the things you’ve been fundamentally repping in your mind. And for that to be our mantra (not letting it affect us for more than 24 hours) up until this point, it’s only time for us to further back those principles. Which is to flush it and move on and play the next play,” said running back, Frankie Hickson after practice on Monday.
Monday’s practice looked different for the Riders as the team focused more on film study and less on their on-field work to as a different approach to try and get back in the win column.
“We talked about the definition of insanity so switching it up a bit. I think it might help but I think we got really good work in today. More of a mental day but it was really solid,” said quarterback, Jake Dolegala.
“We feel like our legs are a little tired right now and we’ve done it a lot of different ways. I felt like let’s try to get off them a little bit. We are in week 15. Let’s make day one more of a mental walk-through, introduce the scheme sort of day, and then we’ll pick it up again tomorrow,” said Craig Dickenson, head coach.
The team has now fallen to 6-8 on the season after their third straight loss. This record is familiar to the green and white as they only won six games last year and closed out the season with seven straight losses.
“We’re going to need more than seven [wins] but you can’t get to eight without getting to seven. The guys know we’re going to have to string a few together here at the end to get in and then hopefully get hot. Six isn’t going to get it done, seven’s probably not. Eight maybe, but we’re trying to get to nine [wins],” said Dickenson when asked about trying to get over the hump to seven this season.
But the rest of the West division is playing in Saskatchewan’s favour after both Calgary and Edmonton also lost this past weekend. This keeps the Riders in third place in the West right now which is good enough for a playoff spot at this point in time.
“We still feel like if we play well and can play the way we’re capable of we can beat anybody. I think we’ve proven that. But we’ve also proven that if we don’t play well, anyone can beat it. So I think their confidence is not broken but I think we need to have a good week of preparation,” shared Dickenson.
The team will head to BC this weekend to take on the Lions who sit about the Riders in second in the West right now. The teams have split the season series so far. But both Dickenson and Hickson were asked about the pressure at this stage of the season given the three straight losses and not winning on the road since week three.
“We’re not feeling pressure. We’re relying on the basics, getting back to the basics, relying on each other as a team and staying together as a team,” stated Hickson.
“I’m not feeling any more pressure now than I ever have. But the reality is we have to win games and we have to get into the playoffs and play well, hopefully win a few [games],” Dickenson added.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Vaccination during pregnancy safe, effective and recommended, CMAJ says
The most up-to-date guidelines from the Canadian Medical Association Journal recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant in order to reduce the risk of serious illness to themselves and the children they carry.
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder
Canadian Sikhs staged small protests outside India's diplomatic missions on Monday, a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the murder of a Sikh separatist advocate in British Columbia.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
Saskatoon
-
'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a bat
Police were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.
-
Investigation launched after Saskatoon police dog injures suspect
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating Saskatoon police conduct during an arrest last week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
Calgary
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisis
The Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
Edmonton
-
2023 had highest number of drug-poisoning deaths of any June on record: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 161 people died from drug poisonings in June of this year — the highest number of deaths of any June on record and up by 39 deaths compared to the same month last year.
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurant
Chartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous investor.
-
Boyle Street announces new service locations ahead of downtown building closure
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) has found several new locations to support its programming while the new King Thunderbird Centre is completed.
Toronto
-
'Greenbelt just the tip of the iceberg': Scrutiny turns to boundary changes benefiting developer who bought tickets to Ford stag party
The scandal over the removal of land from the protected Greenbelt for a connected few could be just "the tip of the iceberg" as opposition parties called for a new investigation of a different set of land changes that may prove to be another type of headache for Ontario's beleaguered government.
-
Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station
Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.
-
Former Toronto area doctor found guilty on 16 counts of sexual assault
A former doctor from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than a dozen of his patients over the course of nearly a decade at a clinic in York region.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.
-
New Senators arena could cost $900M, Andlauer suggests
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says there is a desire to move the team to a new arena, but it will be costly and it has to make sense for everyone.
Vancouver
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Police say Abbotsford stabbing was intimate partner violence, charges laid
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Abbotsford earlier this month.
-
Richmond shooting victim ID'd as 'Jackie' Giang Giang Tran
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in Richmond, B.C., over the weekend as "Jackie" Giang Giang Tran.
Montreal
-
Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore early this morning.
-
Montreal man visited Toronto Zoo in middle of killing spree, coroner's inquest hears
A coroner's inquest heard Monday that a man killed two people at random in Montreal in August 2022, then travelled to Ontario to visit the Toronto Zoo and Canada's Wonderland before returning to Quebec to murder again.
-
REM noise: Work to start in October to make passing trains quieter for residents
The company in charge of Montreal's new light-rail line said it's going to take new steps to turn down the volume after Griffintown and Nun's Island residents have been complaining about excessive noise from the trains.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
-
B.C. long-term care facilities' profits outpacing staff, costs
A report from British Columbia's advocate for seniors says profits for contracted long-term care facilities are growing significantly faster than expenses such as as direct care costs and staff wages.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
-
Fantastic first week of fall weather; Season predictions
Weather forecasts in the Maritimes are showing a sunny start to the fire week of Autumn.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Kitchener
-
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Royal City Mission says it will be forced to cut hours if it can’t meet fundraising goal
The Mission says it needs to raise $50,000 to $70,000 by mid-October or else it’ll have to reduce hours.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.