    • Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City

    Regina's Taco Bell location on 4440 Albert Street officially opened on May 28, 2024. (Cole Davenport/CTV News) Regina's Taco Bell location on 4440 Albert Street officially opened on May 28, 2024. (Cole Davenport/CTV News)
    For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.

    The chain’s new location on 4440 Albert Street officially opened Tuesday. The restaurant hosted extended lineups as residents waited eagerly for fan favourites such as the Crunchwrap Supreme.

    "We've heard everyone's enthusiastic calls for a Taco Bell reunion in Regina, and our continued collaboration with Redberry has made this much-anticipated location a reality," Taco Bell Canada Spokesperson Devon Lawrence said in a news release.

    "The grand opening in Regina marks a significant milestone in our nationwide expansion strategy, and we're eager to see what lies ahead."

    The new location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. — with extended late-night hours available through its drive-thru.

    Regina is just one part of an ongoing expansion for the chain. Redberry Restaurants projects to open 200 new Taco Bell locations in western Canada over the next 10 years.

    The restaurant operator said the new locations will open in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

    Taco Bell’s return to YQR has long been the subject of anticipation — even leading to a petition several years ago that acquired thousands of signatures.

