Teachers hit the picket line as Saskatchewan deep freeze continues

Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.

The walk-off Tuesday morning made good on the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation's (STF) pledge to strike for one-day to force the province expand contract talks to include a wider range of items, including class sizes and complexity.

"Hopefully it shows government that we're serious about this issue, and it gets them back to the table and having conversations and making long term commitments for our students and for our teachers around the province," STF president Samantha Becotte said from a picket line near the Saskatchewan legislature early Tuesday morning.

"It's going to be a really positive day," Becotte said.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced the strike, calling on the government to dsicuss matters such as the number of students in each classroom and how students with significant needs are supported.

The items are something the province is adamant don’t belong at the bargaining table despite an independent conciliator's report indicating it would not be inappropriate to discuss those concerns while negotiating a new contract.

At 10 a.m. Becotte and Canadian Teachers’ Federation president Heidi Yetman will deliver letters to the legislature addressed to Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan education minister Jeremy Cockrill.

The letters will be from teachers and supporters across the province and will describe "critical issues" teachers say they are currently facing, according to the union.

"I would hope that the Teachers' Federation remembers that deals get done at the table and not on a picket line. From government side, we'd like to get a deal done," Cockrill told CTV News ahead of the strike Monday afternoon.

The STF says teachers will be at 40 demonstration sites across Saskatchewan. Including in front of the legislative building in Regina as well as Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza, Lawson Heights Mall and the office of Sask. Party MLA Paul Merriman.

Bargaining between the two sides initially began in May 2023, with the STF declaring an impasse in October. Teachers have been without a contract since August.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.