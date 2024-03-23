TedX Regina hosts 'Beyond our Borders' networking event

Dozens gathered at the Queensbury Convention Centre Saturday for the TedX Regina ‘Beyond our Borders’ event.

The event was a chance for all attendees to hear from six different speakers who shared their thoughts and ideas and on a variety of different topics.

Some of the speakers included a director of finance, a teacher, a retired divorce lawyer, and a student.

Organizers said the theme ‘Beyond our Borders’ embodies the belief that everyone plays a role in helping to grow the City of Regina beyond its current limitations.

“The theme ‘Beyond our Borders’ is not just even about Regina, it’s also self realization that within you lies the capacity for growth, for change and to face your fears,” said Moses Anjorin, program director for TedX Regina.

“Our ideas are so great and they are so different. Every speaker has its own unique idea and everybody in this audience is bound to connect to at least one speaker, to at least one idea. The end goal is that at the end of this event you feel inspired to take action to aspire positive change,” he added.

This was the first event back in Regina in over a decade. The last TedX Regina event was held in 2015.