    Teen charged after stabbing in downtown Regina

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The Regina Police Service has charged a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside a downtown business.

    Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Osler Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

    Information received by police outlined that a resident had been stabbed outside the front doors of a business in the area.

    Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who provided officers with a description of the suspect.

    The following night, officers found a suspect who matched the description near 11 Avenue and Halifax Street. He was arrested, with officers discovering a knife in the suspect’s possession.

    As a result, a 17-year-old male faces the charges of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with disposition.

    The accused made his first appearance in provincial court youth court on Monday.

