Teen charged after stabbing in downtown Regina

The Regina Police Service has charged a 17-year-old in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside a downtown business.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Osler Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

Information received by police outlined that a resident had been stabbed outside the front doors of a business in the area.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who provided officers with a description of the suspect.

The following night, officers found a suspect who matched the description near 11 Avenue and Halifax Street. He was arrested, with officers discovering a knife in the suspect’s possession.

As a result, a 17-year-old male faces the charges of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with disposition.

The accused made his first appearance in provincial court youth court on Monday.