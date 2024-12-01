REGINA
Regina

    • Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan

    Snowfall can be seen in near Regina, Sask. on Nov. 19, 2024. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Snowfall can be seen in near Regina, Sask. on Nov. 19, 2024. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.

    On Nov. 30, Nipawin recorded a daily low temperature of -33.5 C, which broke the old record of -33.2 C. The record had stood since 1985.

    The town of Wynyard tied its record of -34.5 C for Nov. 30 which was also set in 1985.

    Colder temperatures have temporarily settled in across Saskatchewan following another skiff of snowfall over the weekend.

    Temperatures are expected to rebound beginning on Dec. 2.

    Winter conditions first rolled through Saskatchewan in the form of a storm system originating in the U.S on Nov. 18.

    The province was again slammed with a dump of snow on Nov. 24 – resulting in travel grinding to a halt on both the roads and in the air.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News