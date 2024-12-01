Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.

On Nov. 30, Nipawin recorded a daily low temperature of -33.5 C, which broke the old record of -33.2 C. The record had stood since 1985.

The town of Wynyard tied its record of -34.5 C for Nov. 30 which was also set in 1985.

Colder temperatures have temporarily settled in across Saskatchewan following another skiff of snowfall over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to rebound beginning on Dec. 2.

Winter conditions first rolled through Saskatchewan in the form of a storm system originating in the U.S on Nov. 18.

The province was again slammed with a dump of snow on Nov. 24 – resulting in travel grinding to a halt on both the roads and in the air.