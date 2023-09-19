Terriers, Millionaires looking to bounce back with new bench bosses
The rivalry between the Yorkton Terriers and Melville Millionaires isn’t a new one, by any stretch of the imagination.
In this upcoming chapter in the saga however – it features two new bench bosses, poised to not only keeping that rivalry going but hopeful that both sides can flip the script for 2023-24 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season.
“I hope the teams hate each other because then it's going to be great for the box office,” new Millionaires head coach Doug Johnson said. “The better both teams are, the better it’s going to be for both organizations because more fans will come to the games. No one wants to come watch two bottom feeders play each other.”
Emery Olauson, who has had less runway to work with than the aforementioned Johnson in terms of time spent with their respective clubs, the new head coach and general manager for Yorkton echoed those statements.
“We’re excited, [Johnson is] always going to have a competitive team and they were very much all you can handle in the preseason. I think everyone in the division is strong. I haven’t been a part of the Highway 10 rivalry before but when I played in the league, it was Estevan andWeyburn,” Olauson said.
“There’s the overall standings then there’s, ‘How did you do against the Millionaires?’ That I think people will gauge our success by. So, those dates are circled on the calendar.”
Those dates include the opening night of the rivalry: an October, Friday the 13th night in Yorkton as the teams get to shake off that offseason rust. They’re back in Melville the following night for the back half of a home and home. Following that pair, the teams will play each other four more times, a pair of home and home sets on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 and again to wrap the season up in March.
This preseason saw the two teams split a home and home exhibition matchup, with the home side winning both games hosted.
Both coaches have quickly created new cultures surrounding the teams during their short times with the clubs.
Johnson spent last season in Opaskwayak Cree Nation with the OCN Blizzard, returning that franchise to the playoffs after a long stint with the Nipawin Hawks from 2010 to 2022.
He said the situation he inherited from former head coach and general manager Mike Rooney has been going well and he’s used to coming into a franchise looking for a boost.
“So far the players have been tremendous,” Johnson said.
“I’ve had some experience. When I went to Nipawin, it was a total dumpster fire. It was a disaster there and we were able to turn it around, in short order, OCN they’ve had struggles, not making playoffs in five years, we were able to turn it around, make playoffs there. I’ve had some history of coming into teams that have been down on their luck a little bit.”
Johnson said he is following his own map in constructing the team, keeping around a core that he believes were needing a new voice in the room.
“We’re not looking in the past, we’re looking forward,” he said.
The Millionaires haven’t made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season and haven’t made it out of the first round of playoffs since 2014-15 under Jamie Fiesel — that was three head coaches ago.
For the Terriers, there is urgency to bounce back after a year in which the team struggled to close out games and showed a lack of discipline.
Those areas are being keyed on by Olauson, who last coached in the league as an assistant in 2013-14 under Flin Flon’s Mike Reagan.
“There’s some work to be done,” he said. “The preseason was a lot of what the preseason is. We learned what our squeaky wheels are and where we need to go to work and fix things. We also learned what [some of our] strengths are,” he said.
The Terriers didn’t make the playoffs in 2022-23 but have made the second round every year prior, last missing the postseason in 2017-18.
It’s been 10 years since the club’s last league championship win, after going back to back in 2013 and 2014, capped with an RBC Cup in the latter year.
Regardless of how the teams shakeup in the division and within the league for that matter, Olauson and Johnson’s clubs should add quite the spark to a rivalry, which is always entertainment for the fans — no matter how far down Highway 10 you travel.
“Get your tickets … the boys are putting in a lot of work,” Olauson said.
The two teams will begin their seasons on Friday with home and homes against Weyburn and Estevan, Weyburn heading Yorkton’s way and Estevan entertaining the Melville.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Canada told allies before sharing allegations about India over B.C. killing: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging India to take allegations that the country had a role in the death of a Canadian citizen seriously, after New Delhi called the claims 'absurd and motivated.'
Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family
There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.
WATCH Inflation 'going the wrong way' and more interest rate hikes are possible: economist
For the second consecutive month, Canada's inflation rate has risen, and one economist is warning a spike inflation could mean more rate hikes are ahead.
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the centre of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a terrorist by India's government.
Saskatoon
-
Fake Gucci, Canada Goose prices inflated at Value Village, Saskatoon man says
A Saskatoon man is concerned about the rise in knockoff clothing items being found at second-hand stores, and he wants better training for staff to detect fakes.
-
Pre-trial begins for first-degree murder charge in death of Megan Gallagher
A man charged with first degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday to begin a preliminary trial.
-
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault starts in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault will begin in Regina on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories switch election campaign focus from tax cuts to health care
The Manitoba election campaign is into its third week, and all three major parties are expected to make announcements today.
-
Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing 55-year-old man has been found dead.
-
Man shot with zip gun in Winnipeg's South Point Douglas area
A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition last week after being shot with a zip gun in Winnipeg’s South Point Douglas area.
Calgary
-
Police search rural property north of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.
-
Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
Edmonton
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation as police search for armed man
A shelter-in-place was issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday as RCMP sought an armed man who 'fired shots on police.'
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash south of Edmonton
A pedestrian was killed in a highway collision south of Edmonton Monday night.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Showers tonight and a few more cool days
Cooler conditions settled in on Monday and we'll see a few more days with daytime highs in the teens in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
'We sacrificed a lot over the pandemic:' Former nurses at Markham-Stouffville Hospital call for retro pay
Former non-unionized employees at another GTA hospital are speaking out after they say they have been denied retro payments for time worked during the pandemic.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
Environment committee approves plan to drop collection day, send waste to private dumps
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
Striking Hydro Ottawa workers agree to deal, IBEW says
The union representing 400 striking Hydro Ottawa workers says they will be back to work on Wednesday after accepting a deal.
-
Price at the pumps dropping Wednesday
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop Wednesday to a two-month low.
Vancouver
-
Slain Sikh leader’s son wants Canada to take further action against India
The son of a prominent Sikh leader is urging the Canadian government to take further actions against India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death may have been the result of foreign interference.
-
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the centre of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a terrorist by India's government.
-
Girl found dead in B.C. park had 'blunt force' injuries, sexual assault expert testifies
A sexual assault expert testifying at the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl six years ago says she believes the girl's injuries were “highly indicative of blunt force trauma.”
Montreal
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Toddlers with special needs doubly disadvantaged by Quebec system: report
L'Observatoire des tout-petits, supported by the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, unveiled a new report on Tuesday which highlights the difficulty of obtaining specialized health and education services for children with special needs.
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Vancouver Island
-
2 men arrested after vehicles ransacked in Victoria
Two men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood. Police responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a secure parkade in the 100-block of Kingston Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday
-
Vancouver Island MLA hopes to clear his name after removal from NDP caucus by Eby
British Columbia MLA Adam Walker says he hopes to clear his name after what he called an “abrupt” decision by Premier David Eby to remove him from the NDP caucus over a human resources complaint.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
-
Utilities work to repair power losses caused by post-tropical storm Lee
Utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are working today on remaining outages caused by post-tropical storm Lee.
-
Nova Scotia beaches face damage from post-tropical storm Lee
Nova Scotia bills itself as Canada’s ocean playground, but after post-tropical storm Lee blasted several beaches, some of those playgrounds are in rough shape.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury man sentenced in arson attack that killed three
A Sudbury man has been sentenced Tuesday for his role in a Bruce Avenue fire in 2021 that killed three people.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Serious crash closes section of Highway 2
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash west of Brantford.
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.