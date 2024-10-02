'Thanks to the organization for sticking with me': Lauther prepares for 100th CFL game

When Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker, Brett Lauther, takes to the field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Saturday it will mark his hundredth career Canadian Football League (CFL) game.

“It’s more of a big thank you to friends, family, teammates, the organization for sticking with me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love,” said Lauther when asked about hitting 100 on his career.

As per usual the humble kicker shied away from the significance of the milestone.

“Whether it’s a 100 or 50 I’m just thankful every day to go play football,” he said.

Perhaps his humility comes from humble beginnings as Lauther was drafted 53rd overall by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in 2013. That season he suited up for four games but he wouldn’t touch the field again until the 2018 season after being placed on multiple practice rosters in between.

“That was a tough one, waiting five years for that fifth game,” Lauther said with a smirk. “But I wouldn’t change a thing. Everything happens for a reason.”

2018 turned out to be a very successful season as he led the league with 54 field goals on 60 attempts and landed his first Division All-Star Award.

This season Lauther passed both the legendary George Reed (823) and Jack Abendschan (863) to move into third all-time for most career points as a Saskatchewan Roughrider with 902. He has 930 on his career.

But Lauther has plenty of impressive stats from his career. Including the fact he is a perfect 10-for-10 on game winning field goals. Some notable ones include the 2019 Labour Day Classic.

Lauther hit a 26-yarder to seal the deal and ran into Pil Country alongside his teammates to celebrate with fans in the iconic rivalry game. He also successfully hit a 34-yard field goal in the 2021 West Semi-Final in double overtime versus the Calgary Stampeders to send the team to the West Final. However, the veteran is leaving those moments in the past, for now.

“I don’t like to reflect too much while I’m still in my career,” Lauther told reporters.

This season has proved to be a tougher one for the 33-year-old as he is second last in the league for field goal made percentage. Back in August Lauther went 3 for 7 in a 20-16 loss versus the Montreal Alouettes. The tough outing led to fans calling for his dismissal but Lauther had plenty of support that kept him going.

“After the Montreal game, not that I needed a reminder, [but] you know how many people are in your corner after stuff like that,” Lauther said.

“I’m just going out and trying my best each week for them and it’s really kept me going until now. Hopefully it pushes me for another few years.”

“He had a blip on the radar and everyone was like ‘Get him out of here!’. No, Brett Lauther is the man,” said quarterback, Trevor Harris following last week’s matchup against the Redblacks.

Lauther went 7 for 7 and scored 21 of the 29 points in Saturday’s matchup.

“Whatever way we can find a way to win. I enjoy kicking converts but offence was moving the ball and wasn’t really asking me to do too much distance wise,” he said reflecting on the game.

But one thing Lauther has yet to experience in his career, a Grey Cup.

Something he hopes to get a kick at soon.