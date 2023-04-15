'The eternal optimist': Derek Meyers memorialized in Regina

Hundreds gathered into the halls of the Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday, to remember a Regina icon that was taken away far too soon.

Derek Meyers died on March 28, 2023, following a years long battle with cancer. He was 45.

“It was the journey and the company that mattered, not the destination,” Darcy Meyers said of his brother’s exploits during the memorial.

“It was about enjoying life together, building great memories and adding friends along the way.”

Derek was a man of many professions. He was described as a member of many teams.

Originally from Midale, Sask., he grew up on his family’s farm and stayed close to home while working on the oil fields of southeast Saskatchewan.

He would go on to attend the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) for broadcasting in 2005.

After completing his studies, he returned to the Queen City and worked at Global Regina for nearly 10 years, covering sports across the province.

“That was Derek, take a small moment and make it go the distance,” Jill McAlister-Lane, who worked with Derek during his broadcasting years, said during the memorial.

“The seemingly mundane in Derek’s world could become thrilling, joyful and full of ease and laughter.”

When he wasn’t brightening someone’s day, Derek served as a leader and an inspiration according to McAllister-Lane.

“For many of us he was our team captain. The organizer, the cheerleader, the eternal optimist,” she said.

“I could share so many moments with you, because anytime with Derek was memorable. He made it that way.”

In 2020, Derek would go on to his next challenge, representing the constituency of Regina Walsh Acres in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Representing a new team, all of which he cared for greatly.

“Derek was a young man with the wisdom of quite an old soul actually. He understood, better than most of us, what was important in life and what mattered in life. That was family, that was friends, and that was his community.” Premier Scott Moe said.

“He served all three with a passion and a commitment that was awe-inspiring.”

That passion and commitment was never lost, even in his darkest days, according to minister of rural and remote health, Everett Hindley.

“He had some very dark times, obviously with his health, but he did not share that with many people,” Hindley explained.

“He was more worried about those around him, taking care of his family and those that he was passionate about. For that, I think we’re so very grateful to Derek and for what he brought to each and every one of us.”