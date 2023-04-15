'The eternal optimist': Derek Meyers memorialized in Regina

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 27

Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, reportedly causing more than 200 deaths and injuries while dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict.

Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener