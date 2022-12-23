'The light will always overcome the darkness': Sask. Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah

While much of the province is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, Saskatchewan’s Jewish population is in the midst of Hanukkah celebrations.

The eight-day celebration always begins at sundown on the 25th day of Kislev, the ninth month in the Jewish calender. Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Jewish temple after it was ransacked by the Syrian Greeks in 2nd century B.C.E.

Rabbi Avrohom Simmonds told the story of its inception.

“They couldn’t find any pure oil with the seal of the high priest on it,” he said. “They searched and searched when finally, under the floor, they found one small flask of oil that was enough to burn [the menorah] for one night.”

It would have taken eight days for the members of the temple to get more olive oil to light the full menorah. So they lit it up for the one night.

“Miraculously it stayed lit through day two, day three, all the way through eight days,” said Rabbi Simmonds.

Now, those who practice Judaism around the world honour the miracle by lighting the candles of the menorah each night. On Friday, Simmonds and his family lit six candles on the sixth day.

The holiday is rooted in centuries of history with traditions passed down through generations.

Children spin and play with a traditional Jewish toy called a dreidel. Four Hebrew letters on it that say, ‘Nes gadol haya sham’ or ‘a great miracle occurred there.’

In Israel, dreidels say ‘Nes gadol haya po’ which means ‘a great miracle occurred here.’

Traditional foods like Latkes, potato pancakes and Sufganiyot [which are donuts fried in olive oil] are eaten during the festivities.

“In Hebrew, Hanukkah means ‘the Holiday,” Simmonds said. “But it also means to rededicate and to educate. It’s at this time of the year where we encourage and focus on education and rededicate ourselves to our values.”

Part of the education is teaching children how to steward money.

Through chocolate coins called gelt, Jewish children learn how to give 10 per cent of their earnings charity, a standard custom in Judaism.

“We encourage them to take that to help someone else,” said Simmonds.

Rabbi Simmonds said it is a myth that Hanukkah is “Jewish Christmas.”

“There isn’t really that gift giving,” he explained. “The idea is to share with others. Some people do give Hanukkah presents, but that’s more of a modern thing to come about and it’s perhaps influenced by the other holiday.”

Regardless of the holiday people celebrate, Rabbi Simmonds encouraged all to spread light and joy this time of year.

“The light will always overcome the darkness,” he said.

“It is our job to each do our part in bring that about.”

Hanukkah celebrations conclude at sundown on Dec. 26.