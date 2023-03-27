'The love of archery': Sask. bow hunter wins provincial award following cancer diagnosis

A bow hunter from Yorkton battling a cancer diagnosis was recently awarded a provincial title from the Saskatchewan Bow Hunters Association.

For Hunter Frankfurt, bow hunting has been ever-present in her life.

“I have been shooting my bow since I've been four years old … I've grown up in this organization,” she told CTV News.

Frankfurt expected an exciting hunting season, especially with her luck of pulling a drum moose tag.

However, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in August of 2022 threatened to upend the 24-year-old’s plans.

“We weren't sure if I was going to be able to go out moose hunting because I was awaiting something that's called a whipple surgery,” she explained.

“We weren't sure what my surgery date was going to be. But luckily I was able to go moose hunting and I was successful.”

According to Hunter’s father, Shawn, her love for the outdoors as well as her unwavering positivity was never broken.

“She said ‘Dad, there's nothing to worry about. We're gonna get through this,’ and her mindset was positive from day one,” he said.

“She told me the best way is to go back to what we normally do and let's just enjoy the outdoors and make it the best year possible.”

For the Frankfurts, bow hunting has been a form of family bonding.

“It means the world to me, like she's been with me ever since I could throw her in the backpack with me and take her in the woods,” Shawn explained.

“She took on the love of archery.”

Steven Pollock, president of the Saskatchewan Bow Hunters Association (SBA), told CTV News that Hunter’s dedication to the community and passion for archery is well known.

“The energy that she brings to our club, and just the dedication. She's very supportive of our organization,” he said.

“When we heard that she was sick, it really affected all of us. She's been family to us. We sent her some stuff in the hospital when she had her surgery. We're just extremely happy that it sounds like things are going well.”

Hunter said the support from her “second family” at the SBA has been immense. Additionally, with her Lady Bow Hunter of Saskatchewan award, a major milestone has been reached.

“It's definitely something that has been a goal of mine and this year I've had kind of a run of bad luck. But my hunting luck has sure switched that,” she laughed.

For Hunter, her passion has helped her through some of the toughest moments of her life.

“It's really important to do what you love and have that passion with you throughout it all,” she said.

“That's what bow hunting has done for me. I was able to continue that and do what I love.”