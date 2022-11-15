These are the 9 former Riders gunning for a Grey Cup in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have failed to make the playoffs, but the green and white are not without some level of representation at the 2022 Grey Cup in Regina.
Nine former Riders are current members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, including four offensive linemen and the Bombers starting quarterback.
WINIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Keion Adams (Rider from 2021-2022):
Defensive lineman Keion Adams is the most recent ex-Rider addition to either of the two teams, joining the Bombers in September 2022, one day after being released by Saskatchewan.
Adams was a member of the Riders for one and a half seasons, suiting up with Saskatchewan for a total of 15 regular season games. He’s had seven defensive tackles and one sack in three games since joining the Bombers.
Zach Collaros (Rider from 2018-2019):
Perhaps the most notorious Rider-turned-Bomber of them all, Zach Collaros became the Riders quarterback in 2018 following a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
He started in 14 games for the Riders that season, leading them to a 10-4 record. An injury kept him out of the western semi-final loss to the Bombers, but the team would re-sign Collaros in the offseason. Stat wise, Collaros completed 61.3 per cent of his passes and threw for 2,999 yards.
The 2019 season started in disastrous fashion for Collaros, who was injured on the first possession of the season by Simoni Lawrence, his former teammate in Hamilton. Later that season, he was traded to Toronto for a conditional fourth-round pick, but never played a game for the Argos.
Collaros landed in Winnipeg after being traded a second time in October 2019. He proceeded to step in and lead the Blue Bombers to their first Grey Cup since 1990 and the first title of a potential three-peat should the chips fall in Winnipeg’s favour come Sunday.
Nick Demski (Rider from 2015-2017):
Winnipeg’s wayward son Nick Demski found his way home to blue and gold after spending his first few years in the CFL with Saskatchewan.
The University of Manitoba product’s last game for the Riders was the 2017 Labour Day Classic, when a broken foot cut his season short.
Demski left the Riders via free agency in the 2018 offseason.
Jemarcus Hardrick (Rider in 2015):
A CFL All-Star offensive lineman in 2021, Jermarcus Hardrick started in eight games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015 before leaving for the Bombers during free agency in 2016.
In addition to his league all-star nod last season, Hardrick is also a two-time West Division All-Star.
Willie Jefferson (Rider from 2016-2017):
Willie Jefferson came to the Riders from Edmonton in 2016, becoming a dominant defensive force during his three seasons in Saskatchewan.
Jefferson’s best season in green and white came in 2018, when he recorded 34 tackles, ten sacks and two interceptions – both returned for touchdowns.
He would sign with the Bombers via free agency in February 2019 ahead of a season that saw him named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Patrick Neufeld (Rider from 2011-2013):
Regina-born University of Saskatchewan product Patrick Neufeld was drafted by his hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders in the fifth round of the 2010 CFL Draft, but opted to return to the Huskies that season.
The offensive lineman appeared in 37 games for the Riders until he was traded to Winnipeg in 2013 for defensive end Alex Hall and a second round pick as the Riders geared up for that year’s Grey Cup.
After battling injuries initially, Neufeld has stepped into his own with Winnipeg, becoming a CFL All-Star in 2021 while making starts at both right guard and right tackle.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Darius Bladek (Rider from 2017-2019):
Another offensive lineman, Darius Bladek was a member of the Riders for three seasons before the COVID-19 hiatus, drafted in the second round of the 2017 CFL Draft.
Bladek signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2020.
Philip Blake (Rider from 2018-2019):
Veteran offensive lineman Philip Blake joined the Riders via a trade with the Montreal Alouettes in 2018, spending two seasons in green and white and playing in a total of 20 games.
The now 36-year-old signed a free agent deal with the Argos in 2020.
Henoc Muamba (Rider from 2016-2017):
Henoc Muamba joined the Riders after returning from an NFL stint in 2016. In his first full season as a Rider, Muamba was voted Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Canadian with 82 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles on the year.
Muamba signed with Montreal in 2018, putting up a career high 108 defensive tackles, second in the CFL. The following season, he’d be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian.
He signed with the Argos following the CFL’s pandemic break in 2021.
Grey Cup 109 is set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at Mosaic Stadium.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
An executive at Donald Trump's company testified Monday he was afraid he'd hear those famous words — 'you’re fired!' — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to talk 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is expected to testify this morning at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter.
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like going to paradise' former Huskie remembers hockey at Rutherford Rink
A piece of hockey history in Saskatoon is coming down after more than 90 years of existence.
-
Virus levels up 461 per cent in Saskatoon wastewater
The latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data shows that levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have shot up over 461 per cent since last week.
-
Over $32 million of federal, provincial funding awarded for new Martensville rink
The City of Martensville is getting a new rink and recreation centre — just one of nine projects across the province to receive funding through a COVID-era federal infrastructure program.
Winnipeg
-
City committee approves front driveway for new home despite safety concerns by planners
A city committee says a home builder can put a front driveway on a new house in St. Vital, despite safety concerns from city planners.
-
The vehicles most likely to be stolen in Canada
Could you own a vehicle that is more likely to be stolen than other vehicles? An organization focused on reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in 2021 in Canada.
-
Manitoba throne speech to outline Conservative government agenda for coming year
The Manitoba legislature is to return today with a throne speech outlining the Progressive Conservative government's agenda for the coming year.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: One more warm day, turning cooler Wednesday
Temperatures are expected to hit a high near 3 C (again) in Edmonton this afternoon.
-
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Toronto
-
Scarborough high school to reopen Tuesday after student stabbed, police investigation continues
A high school in Scarborough will be open today after a boy was critically injured in a stabbing inside the building.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
-
Ontario police release photo of man wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan
The OPP has released a photo of a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a recent hit-and-run that killed one person and injured three others in Vaughan.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Ottawa is set to receive its first blast of winter weather this week, with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New council to be sworn in today
Ottawa's new city council will be sworn in today, officially bringing Jim Watson’s tenure as mayor to a close and launching Mark Sutcliffe into the top seat.
-
Parking garage fire in downtown Ottawa
A section of Queen Street in downtown Ottawa was closed Tuesday morning due to a fire at a parking garage.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Is this your puppy? Police recover dog from stolen Dodge pickup in Kamloops
Kamloops RCMP are trying to reunite a lone puppy with his rightful owner after finding the animal abandoned in a stolen Dodge pickup truck Monday morning.
-
Vancouver's new city council expected to fast-track measures to 'uplift' Chinatown
Vancouver’s new mayor and council hold their first meeting this week and one of the items on the agenda involves helping the embattled Chinatown neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Roughly 50 per cent of nursing students in the province failed their written exam in September. The oversight body for Quebec professional orders -- Office des professions du Quebec -- has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving 27 complaints.
-
Montreal community in NDG gathers to show support for missing teen's family
Community members came together on Monday night in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood to show support for the family of missing teen Feng Tian.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city are under snowfall warnings. The Quebec City region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow. While the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 cm.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mother intends to plead guilty to baby's murder in 2015
A Victoria woman intends to plead guilty to the death of her infant daughter seven years ago.
-
Men who escaped Vancouver Island prison plead not guilty to murder
Two men accused of killing a man the day after escaping a minimum-security federal prison on Vancouver Island pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as their trial got underway in British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday.
-
'Lost their livelihoods': Parksville strip mall fire still under investigation
On Monday, Fire investigators were back at the scene of an inferno that destroyed a Parksville strip mall on Nov. 9.
Atlantic
-
'We need to find a solution': ER wait times cause Moncton area women to speak out
Two women in the Moncton, N.B., area are speaking out about the current health-care situation in the province, following hours and hours of waiting in local emergency rooms.
-
Gasoline prices drop in Nova Scotia, diesel remain the same
Motorists in Nova Scotia will be paying less at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday morning after the province invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Could masking become the norm again in the Maritimes?
The days of seeing most people wearing masks while out and about might feel a bit like the distant past, but it could be reality again in the not too distant future.
Northern Ontario
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
-
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
2022's most common passwords: if your password made this list, you should change it
An annual report has been released, revealing Canadians most common digital passwords. Experts say creating a secure footprint online will help protect your personal information and reduce the risk of getting hacked.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits
Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.
-
Are you waiting too long to fire up your furnace?
A sudden drop in temperatures has some people turning their furnaces on for the first time this season but some experts say waiting until now could cost you.