    • These are the top 10 most common unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan: CAA survey

    A school zone sign is pictured in this file photo. A school zone sign is pictured in this file photo.
    A recent survey conducted by CAA found that many Saskatchewan drivers take part in unsafe behaviours while behind the wheel.

    The research is part of CAA’s yearly survey of Canadians’ driving habits. According to Transport Canada’s National Collision Database, about a quarter of fatal collisions on average in Canada involve speeding.

    Based on the survey results, the reported top 10 unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan and the percentage of people who admitted to doing so were:

    • Driving over the speed limit on a highway – 56 per cent
    • Engaging with the technology in their car while driving – 45 per cent
    • Performing a “rolling stop” – 34 per cent
    • Driving when they were tired or sleepy – 32 per cent
    • Driving over the speed limit on a residential street – 27 per cent.
    • Programming a destination on their GPS or mobile device while driving – 26 per cent
    • Driving well over the speed limit – 23 per cent
    • Using their phone will driving – 17 per cent
    • Not shoulder checking while driving – 15 per cent
    • Driving aggressively – 14 per cent

    The poll was based on 2,880 people and was carried out from Sept. 13 to Sept. 21, 2024, with a margin of error of +/-nine per cent.

    Remembering road traffic victims

    In honour of the National Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims, which is Nov. 20, CAA shared advice to keep drivers and others safe.

    • Respect speed limits, especially with the arrival of winter
    • Keep a safe distance to allow time to recognize and respond to hazards
    • Drive slowly through community safety zones, school zones, and residential areas
    • Watch for children running across the road or darting out from between parked cars 
    • Yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and pay extra attention if you see someone is about to enter the crosswalk
    • Be patient, as pedestrians with disabilities, children, or seniors crossing the road may need more time 

