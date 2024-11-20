These are the top 10 most common unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan: CAA survey

A recent survey conducted by CAA found that many Saskatchewan drivers take part in unsafe behaviours while behind the wheel.

The research is part of CAA’s yearly survey of Canadians’ driving habits. According to Transport Canada’s National Collision Database, about a quarter of fatal collisions on average in Canada involve speeding.

Based on the survey results, the reported top 10 unsafe driving behaviours in Saskatchewan and the percentage of people who admitted to doing so were:

Driving over the speed limit on a highway – 56 per cent

Engaging with the technology in their car while driving – 45 per cent

Performing a “rolling stop” – 34 per cent

Driving when they were tired or sleepy – 32 per cent

Driving over the speed limit on a residential street – 27 per cent.

Programming a destination on their GPS or mobile device while driving – 26 per cent

Driving well over the speed limit – 23 per cent

Using their phone will driving – 17 per cent

Not shoulder checking while driving – 15 per cent

Driving aggressively – 14 per cent

The poll was based on 2,880 people and was carried out from Sept. 13 to Sept. 21, 2024, with a margin of error of +/-nine per cent.

Remembering road traffic victims

In honour of the National Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims, which is Nov. 20, CAA shared advice to keep drivers and others safe.