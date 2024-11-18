These Saskatchewan border crossings are changing their hours of operation

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is changing the hours of six border crossings in Saskatchewan in the new year.

According to the CBSA, hours of operation will change at the Carievale, Estevan Highway, Monchy, Northgate, Oungre and West Poplar River crossings on Jan. 6, 2025.

The shift in hours was based on an analysis of operational pressures, peak periods and services required at the various ports of entry to minimize the impacts on border communities, according to the CBSA.

“Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100 [kilometre] radius,” the release said.

The CBSA says the new hours were done in collaboration with the United States and will also enhance the security of both countries, a total of 35 crossings across the country are changing hours.

“The U.S. is also adjusting service hours at many of its ports of entry. This alignment will also allow both countries to return inadmissible travellers and goods to the other country, which is more difficult when one side of the border is closed while the other remains open,” CBSA said in the release.

The new hours for the Saskatchewan ports of entry will be as follows, according to the CBSA:

Carievale

Travellers (7 days a week)

• 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year

Estevan Highway

Travellers (7 days a week)

• 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year

Monchy

Travellers:

• 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 10 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year

• Monday to Friday

Commercial:

• 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 10 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year

• Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Northgate

Travellers (7 days a week)

• 8 am to 4 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 9 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year

Commercial

• 8 am to 4 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 9 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year

• Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Oungre

Travellers (7 days a week)

• 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year

West Poplar River

Travellers (7 days a week)

• 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 10 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year

Commercial:

• 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

• 10 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year

• Monday to Friday (except holidays)