'They'll remember your name': Saskatchewan-born Ribbon Skirt Day recognized nationally
A day celebrating Indigenous culture with roots in Saskatchewan is being marked nationally for the first time on Wednesday.
National Ribbon Skirt Day will be observed annually on Jan. 4 as an opportunity to learn about and celebrate Indigenous cultures, traditions, histories and contributions, according to a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Across Canada, many posed for social media, dressed in their traditional ribbon skirts.
The day was created after Isabella Kulak, a member of Cote First Nation, Sask., said she was shamed for wearing a ribbon skirt to school for formal day.
The incident in 2020 spawned an online movement where women around the world posted photos of themselves wearing ribbon skirts in solidarity with then 10-year-old Kulak.
Fast forward a few years, a now 12-year-old Kulak was honoured Wednesday by her home First Nation, as the Gabriel Cote Education Complex’s gym was filled with around 300 students, staff, dignitaries, along with the Kulak family.
“It makes me feel like nobody is ashamed of who they are anymore and they can all stand in pride as a nation,” Kulak said with a smile on her face, following Wednesday’s events.
Cote First Nation hosted an event honouring the inaugural National Ribbon Skirt Day event on Jan. 4, 2023. (Brady Lang/CTV News)
There, she was honoured with multiple gifts, including a smudge kit from Yorkton Tribal Council. Good Spirit School Division formally apologized to the family weeks after the initial incident, but the division spoke during Wednesday’s ceremonies.
“The first emotion I want to express is shame that the actions of an individual, the actions of a school division led to this. It was a shameful event, but sometimes those painful, shameful events lead to good things,” said Division Superintendent Quintin Robertson.
For Kulak’s family, the moment from Robertson was nice to see.
“Whether it’s subtle or overt, these types of behaviours are unacceptable in public institutions and in society,” said Chris Kulak, Isabella’s father.
Robertson added that a new program, which will allow students to directly speak with the division on issues they see, will begin in the near future.
When asked how everything felt Wednesday, the Kulak family said they believe everything happens for a reason. Chris said the family doesn’t use social media, but described his daughter as a “catalyst for change.”
“Also for grace and for standing for good family values, and being positive about bad things that happen to you,” he said.
For Isabella herself, she admitted it was all overwhelming, and she was surprised how many showed up to the gym to show their support for her.
Chief George Cote called it a historic day, and said he felt proud of Indigenous women.
“To see them all wearing their ribbon dresses with their children, their grandchildren, it was such an honour,” he said.
The day’s events came to a close with a gym-wide round dance. For Chief Cote, the Kulaks, and all in attendance, it was a moving moment.
“When we’re doing the round dance, I could just feel the connection with one another. That circle was unbroken, it just continues to go around and around, knowing that we’re here to support one another,” said Chief Cote.
“You made us proud … they’re going to remember your name,” Chief Cote stated to Kulak in his speech Wednesday.
Parliament unanimously passed the bill seeking to make Ribbon Skirt Day in December.
“Isabella’s story shone a light on the enduring injustices, racism, and discrimination faced by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in Canada every day, and on the importance of the role we all have to play in making sure that what happened never happens again to anyone in Canada,” Trudeau said in a statement.
The Kulak family said it hopes Isabella’s story continues to create change across Canada.
