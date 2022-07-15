'They took his identity away:' Kamsack altercation with police leads to arrest of well-known community elder

Kamsack, Sask. -

A simple traffic stop on Kamsack’s 3rd Avenue led to two arrests Thursday afternoon, along with allegations of racism.

73-year-old Reginald Severight, a well-known elder from the Cote First Nation, was charged and arrested due to an altercation after the incident.

Severight leads traditional ceremonies for Keeseekoose, Key and Cote First Nations Indigenous communities.

According to Severight, his son Arnold Quewezance was approached on Main Street in Kamsack by RCMP. Severight said Quewezance was parked by the pharmacy and was picking up medication.

Saskatchewan RCMP said Traffic Services was conducting patrol and stopped a vehicle on 3rd Avenue in Kamsack around 2:00 p.m. Thursday. RCMP said investigation determined the vehicle registration was expired and the driver did not have a licence.

Police called a tow truck, and allege two men in the vehicle “displayed signs of anger, yelling and banging on the windows of the RCMP vehicle.”

Serveright said he and his son were emptying the vehicle when a cup fell on the ground. The police officer allegedly told Quezeance to pick up the cup. Quezance then responded that the officer should.

An altercation began after that, Severight said.

“A few words (were exchanged), it kind of escalated,” he said.

Severight said he saw an officer run toward his son.

“At first, I thought they were going to say he’s under arrest or something, but they proceeded to grab him. And they grabbed him and attacked him from behind, literally,” he explained.

“He had no chance to turn around. He threw his arms up, he said, ‘I’m not resisting.’ Still, they grabbed him. I seen that cop grab him by the neck (and) pulled him down.”

Severight said at that time, he hit the police officer.

According to the RCMP, a police officer was injured and sent to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

No other injuries were reported to the police.

In relation to the incident, police said a 35-year-old male was charged with causing a disturbance, resisting arrest, driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle and a 73-year-old male was charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, causing a disturbance and assault.

Severight said this incident is just another example of the race-related issues with Kamsack RCMP and the three Indigenous communities neighbouring Kamsack.

Severight and Chief George Cote of Cote First Nation say relationships need to be built with Kamsack RCMP.

In a statement made Friday, police offered a promise that they would work with their Indigenous counterparts in the future.

“Our relationships with the communities we serve are of utmost importance,” said S/Sgt. Allard, Kamsack Detachement Commander.

Following the arrest, a peaceful protest was held in front of the Kamsack Detachment, with worries that Severight wouldn’t have the correct medication if incarcerated overnight, and to support the two men.

Severight said they may sue due to the incident.

“I’m 73 and I’m still battling with cops,” he said. “It’s the racism in the police force.”

He said thoughts of the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota did pop into his head during the incident, but Severight felt like he did what was needed.

“I busted the cops’ mouth. There was blood all over his face. I’m not afraid to admit that. I was afraid my son was gonna be killed. Anybody would,” he said.

Chief Cote says this incident may lead to more thought and resources focused on creating a special police force to serve surrounding Indigenous communities, similar to File Hills Police in the File Hills region near Fort Qu’Appelle.

“There’s not trust in the law enforcement agency situated in Kamsack. Theres a history of a lot of abuse,” Cote said.

“They could come out and learn more about us. Our elders have so much knowledge to share,” said Cote.