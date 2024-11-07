Third-party groups playing a part in Regina's municipal election

A Regina city council candidate announced he's not affiliated or funded by any outside parties after a mishap with a third-party group.

Dan Rashovich is a candidate for Ward 1 in the upcoming civic election.

He claims he filled out a questionnaire from Advance Regina and that later his answers were incorrectly printed on a flier and shared in his ward.

"I’ve contacted Advance and they said they will go back and do another mail out explaining some of the things they sent out were wrong," said Rashovich.

"I was pretty upset about it because you want to be a person of your word and what you’re telling people at the door," he added.

Common Sense Regina, another third-party group, is getting its messages out to the public through billboards.

The billboards, which attack mayoral candidate Sandra Masters as well as city council members, are currently displayed on major Regina roadways.

Although Masters has referred to the signed as “social media hitting the streets,” she isn’t concerned about them.

"I have faith in the voters of the city of Regina. I don’t think we appreciate interference in our free vote," she said.

CTV News reached out to both Advance Regina and Common Sense Regina but did not hear back before deadline.

Regina Civic Awareness and Action Network (RCAAN), is a local based group who is currently endorsing candidates in the Public School Board Trustee election.

Their focus is on separating school from topics like sexual identity and gender identity, as well as more parental involvement.

"We aren't radical. We are people who want to be respectful of everyone, even those who are adversarial to us,” said Wayne Bernalevitch of RCAAN.

"At this time, we are very concerned about our young people."

While an endorsement doesn't necessarily come with a financial contribution, candidates for mayor, council and the public-school board are required to disclose campaign expenses and donations as per the Regina Municipal Election Expenses bylaw.