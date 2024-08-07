This Sask. First Nation will be one of few in Canada to have its own funeral home

Peepeekisis Cree Nation will soon be one of the only Indigenous communities in Canada to have their own funeral home.

For many years funerals on the nation were conducted by businesses off-reserve, but now the plan is to take control of their own funerals and also keep their funds within the nation.

“This funeral home is going to be more First Nations sensitive and culturally sensitive. Protocols for First Nations will be used in this area,” Cicely Poitras, a head-person of Peepeekisis Cree Nation said.

Peepeekisis has been planning for the funeral home for sometime, going back to its previous chief and council.

Where the venue will be built has been chosen near the hamlet of Lorlie, just off of Highway 10.

The nation itself is a community filled with a variety of belief systems. The new funeral home is being built not only to accommodate all beliefs, but also those of surrounding areas, including other First Nations.

“We’re really inclusive of everybody. If you’re not into smudging or non-religious, we still want you to be able to come and use this facility,” Keegan Montgrand, the CEO of Peepeekisis Developments LTD said.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation is currently in a run of success. The new funeral home is another step just the nation’s journey towards sovereignty.

When complete the funeral home will include preparation services, funeral services, cremation options, as well as casket and urn options.

Construction for the funeral home will begin in the spring of 2025.