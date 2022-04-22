Three adults charged with trafficking cocaine in Yorkton

Three adults were charged after officers found cocaine and cash in their home on Wednesday. (Submitted / Yorkton RCMP) Three adults were charged after officers found cocaine and cash in their home on Wednesday. (Submitted / Yorkton RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener