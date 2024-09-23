Three fire departments respond to house fire in Grand Coulee, Sask.

Emergency Crews including Regina Fire were called to a house fire in the community of Grand Coulee on Monday afternoon.

At 2:45 p.m. Regina Fire told CTV News its crews were on route to the scene and more details would be provided when available.

A CTV News reporter at the scene said the fire was on Samantha Street and just one home was involved and was heavily damaged.

Grand Coulee's fire department said it came across the fire without being called and self dispatched to the scene, it then requested assistance from the Pense and Regina fire departments with the home fully engulfed in flames.

Regina, Pense and Grand Coulee fire departments were all on the scene of a house fire in Grand Coulee Monday afternoon. (DavidPrisciak/CTVNews)

Residents told CTV News a large plume of smoke was visible from Highway 1, just south of the community. CTV News Regina's Skycam could also see a plume of smoke coming from the Grand Coulee area.

No injuries were reported. A total of three fire engines as well as auxiliary vehicles were on the scene.

Grand Coulee is located about 11 kilometres west of Regina.

-- With files from David Prisciak.