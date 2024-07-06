Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.

Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.

Battlefords RCMP, fire crews, EMS, and STARS all responded around 12:45 p.m. to the collision, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

The driver of the van and two passengers were declared dead at the scene, RCMP said. They were identified as a 48-year-old woman, a five-year-old boy, and a six-year-old boy, all from Flying Dust First Nation.

Their next of kin have been notified.

A woman who was a passenger in the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man who was driving the truck was airlifted by STARS to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed but has since reopened, RCMP said.

Battlefords RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Another collision on Highway 4 on Friday near Batteford left two people dead and four people injured.