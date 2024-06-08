Three Sask. contestants vying for first Miss Indigenous Canada crown
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Over 700 people applied to be a part of the pageant. Of those who made the cut, three are from Saskatchewan.
Unlike many pageants which are based on looks and modeling, this one is strictly based on how competitors represent and serve their community, as well as their cultural involvement.
Alexis Isnana is a member of the Standing Buffalo First Nation. She was a competitor in the 2023 Miss Indian World, a competition which put her against others from across North America. Since then, the experience has pushed her to excel in all areas.
“It was a little intimidating because I wanted to be like that. I want to speak my language on a better level, I want to know my culture. A year later, I do help with our language, I help with our culture,” she said.
Khoniss Wuttunee is a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. She has a background in competitive dance, theatre and drama. She works with youth and hopes to inspire the younger generation that they can do anything they set their mind to.
“To be a voice, to be able to be a person that people can see themselves in. Coming out of the other side of hardships to be able to reach places like this, I hope that I can be a good role model in this sense,” she said.
Lauren Bear is a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. She is currently a nursing student and hopes to bring attention to the disparities of health care availabilities on secluded First Nations.
Bear commends Miss Indigenous Canada because of the varied qualifications which opens it up for a more interesting competition.
“It’s such an amazing opportunity and so inclusive. [It’s] open to mothers, even if you’re married or two-spirited. I feel it opens a lot of doors for a lot of women,” she said.
Miss Indigenous Canada is a three day event which begins July 27 on the Six Nations First Nation in Ontario.
