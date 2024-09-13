Three students from Cote First Nation to travel to Netherlands for youth conference

Cote First Nation, Sask. -

Three students from Cote Chief Gabriel Cote Education Complex will be travelling to the Netherlands to attend the Youth Conference Commemoration Across Borders (YOUCEE) event.

The international youth conference aims to educate young people on war, peace, justice and international collaboration in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem of the second World War – which took place from Sept. 17 to 26 in 1944.

“It’s one of the greatest things I think these students are getting to experience,” said Principal Jonas Cote.

“The connection with us as a First Nation school is they're not only going there to represent our nation, but all the nations across Canada (whose) soldiers went over there and fought for the freedom of Canada and our people.”

The weeklong conference has been happening since 2001. Organizers from YOUCEE state the event is in response to the special request of Arnhem veterans who consider the youth conference to be a “Bridge to the Future.”

A total of 32 students will be attending, eight from each participating country which includes the Netherlands, Poland, Germany and Canada.

Hannah Whitehawk, one of the three students from Cote First Nation, said she is thankful for the opportunity.

“To have our community, myself, Ryder (Papequash) and Lovelle (Tourangeau-Cote) to go over there and represent the community means a lot,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to the experience and to meet new people, as well seeing more about the historic events.”

Janet Love Morrison, one of the chaperones and former teacher at Cote Chief Gabriel Cote Education Complex, helped connect the students to the massive event.

“I spent five years researching and writing my book The Hawk and the Hare where I made five trips to Europe,” Morrison said at the celebration to send off the school’s participating students.

“The book is based on the true story of my father and his Mohawk scouting partner. It celebrates their friendship. In Holland, I met incredible people, while there I met Lt.Col Tim Young…..who introduced me to Joel Pederson Canada’s highest ranking First Nation Chief Warrant Officer who critiqued the manuscript for me.

“Fast forward to this past June, a few days after the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Lt. Col Young reached out to me and asked if I would like to take students to this year’s YOUCEE conference. I immediately called Jonas (Cote) and with the support of many, we are here today.”

Cote said the students will not only be representing Cote First Nation, but all First Nation communities across Canada.

“This is a history making event for our school, our community, and for them,” he said.

“They are going down in history as being the first First Nation school to be attending this type of celebration of WW2. The people they’re going to meet, the different cultures and customs when they go there.”

Students will be leaving for the conference on Friday with two chaperones.