Three suspects charged, drugs and weapons seized following operation, Regina police say

Weapons, stolen identification and drugs were seized as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation in Regina. Three people have been arrested following the seizures.

On May 25, warrants were executed by multiple units of the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A home and two vehicles were searched on the 1900 block of Robinson Street.

An airsoft gun, edged weapons, evidence of drug trafficking, ammunition, multiple stolen pieces of identification and 46.49 grams of methamphetamine were seized during the searches.

A 28-year-old, a 46-year-old and a 23-year-old were all charged in the operation.

The three Regina men face a combined five charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The trio will make their appearances in provincial court on these charges on July 13.