    • Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school

    Miller High School was placed under lockdown on Friday afternoon while Regina police investigated a bear mace incident. (Jason Delesoy / CTV News) Miller High School was placed under lockdown on Friday afternoon while Regina police investigated a bear mace incident. (Jason Delesoy / CTV News)
    Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.

    Officers received a report around 1:10 p.m. that two students were being chased by two or three suspects who were threatening to assault them with bear mace, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Miller was placed into lockdown while officers investigated. The surrounding schools, Balfour Collegiate, St. Augustine School, St. Faustina School, and Thomson School were placed in Secure the Building Mode as a precaution.

    Three youths were apprehended and arrested for possession of weapons but two were later released without charges, police said.

    The lockdown was lifted just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday and police said no one was injured in the incident.

    One youth, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with possession of a weapon. He will make his first court appearance on Oct. 31, 2024. 

