Throwing star, crossbow found during Sask. RCMP searches at George Gordon FN, Punnichy

A throwing star and crossbow were among the seizures by police as part of a drug trafficking investigation on George Gordon First Nation and in Punnichy, Sask. last week.

On April 19, around 3:45 p.m. Punnichy RCMP received a report of potentially-armed individuals travelling in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers responded immediately and discovered the suspect vehicle in front of a home on George Gordon First Nation.

RCMP discovered 14 grams of methamphetamine, approximately four grams of fentanyl, a machete, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a sum of cash.

Two people, a 30-year-old man from George Gordon First Nation and a 20-year-old woman from Kawacatoose First Nation were arrested.

They face a combined 13 charges involving weapons, drug trafficking, obstruction of police and probation order violations.

An additional man was arrested at the scene but was later released without charge.

Punnichy RCMP continued the investigation which led to the RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) being deployed to home in the community as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police seized 114 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of cocaine, around 17 grams of fentanyl, over 100 grams of cannabis, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a crossbow, a throwing star, numerous knives and a sum of cash.

A 37-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Punnichy. The duo face a combined 25 charges. Similar to the first two suspects, the charges involved prohibited weapons, drug trafficking and selling as well as the possession of property obtained by crime.

The four accused appeared in Regina provincial court on Monday.